Knox caught two of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Knox's five targets Sunday were second only to fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, who saw six targets from quarterback Josh Allen. The 28-year-old Knox did play more offensive snaps, however, finishing with 41 snaps while Kincaid played 36 snaps. Despite the increased target share, Knox should not be considered for fantasy purposes as long as Kincaid is healthy. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in Week 3.