Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that the Bills are "hopeful but not certain" that Knox (wrist) will be able to return to action after the Bills' Week 13 bye, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Knox, who remains on IR, last suited up in Week 7, but it's possible that he could return to the mix as soon as the Bills' Dec. 10 contest against the Chiefs. While that's hardly a lock to happen, it does appear as though the tight end will be back before the end of the season. In the meantime, Dalton Kincaid will remain the team's top TE option.