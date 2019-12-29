Play

Knox is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

As is running back Devin Singletary, as well as wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, with the Bills resting several key players Sunday with their playoff seeding locked in.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends