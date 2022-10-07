Knox (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McDermott has ruled Knox out for Sunday, which leaves Buffalo's receiving corps short handed. Jamison Crowder (ankle) is set to miss time due to a fracture and Isaiah McKenzie remains in the concussion protocol, while depth receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) is also sidelined for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh. For the tight end position, Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney will work to fill in for Knox.