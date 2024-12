Smoot (wrist) has been activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Smoot has been sidelined on IR since Week 9 due to a wrist injury, but he'll have the chance to return to the gridiron in this matchup against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Smoot has logged seven appearances for the Bills this season, racking up 12 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.