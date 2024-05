Smoot signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Friday, Alec White & Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Smoot, who spent the past seven seasons with the Jaguars, will provide the Bills with added defensive line depth ahead of the 2024 campaign. The 2017 third-rounder is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded just 10 tackles and a sack in 12 contests, but with Buffalo Smoot should have a chance to contribute as a rotational pass rusher.