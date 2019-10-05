Play

Marlowe (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

Marlowe was limited at practice earlier in the week before logging a full workload Friday. He completed his trend in the positive direction Saturday by clearing the team's concussion protocol. The 27-year-old is now set to resume his role providing depth at safety assuming he avoids any setbacks.

