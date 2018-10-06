Bills' Dean Marlowe: Gets Week 5 promotion
Marlowe was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Marlowe is no stranger to Buffalo brass, as they've all collectively reunited from their Carolina days. The safety may be no stranger to the field Sunday either, as safeties Micah Hyde and Rafael Bush haven't practiced all week, and the only other healthy safety is a rookie in Siran Neal.
