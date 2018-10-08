Bills' Dean Marlowe: Gets Week 5 spot start
Marlowe, just promoted from the practice squad Saturday, started at safety across from Jordan Poyer in Sunday's win over the Titans and logged four tackles and a pass defensed.
Marlowe played all 54 defensive snaps, so he was the clear-cut starter at least for one week and didn't have to share time with rookie Siran Neal. Marlowe played capably according to coach Sean McDermott's post-game comments, but his run as a starter could be short-lived if either Micah Hyde (groin) or Rafael Bush (shoulder) gets back to practicing this week.
