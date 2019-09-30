Play

Marlowe is in the concussion protocol Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Marlowe suffered a head injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He'll now need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field. Jaquan Johnson will see additional opportunities as a depth safety until Marlowe is able to return.

