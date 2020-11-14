Marlowe has been determined to have been in recent close contact with Josh Norman, who has tested positive for COVID-19, The Buffalo News reports. Marlowe has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday at Arizona.

The Bills have had issues in their secondary all season, so Marlowe has been seeing meaningful time on defense for weeks. For now, Buffalo will have to figure out a way to replace Norman, Levi Wallace and Marlowe, as the secondary is now severely depleted for Sunday's contest.