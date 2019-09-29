Play

Marlowe is being evaluated for a possible head injury, and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Any time you see a player being evaluated for a head injury, you assume the worst that it's for a concussion. It's unclear how Marlowe picked up the injury, but expect him to get further tests, with Jaquan Johnson filling in as a depth safety.

