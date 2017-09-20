Play

Coleman signed a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman had attended training camp with the Bills and initially earned a spot on the 53-man roster heading into the regular season, but was cut loose days before the team's Week 1 win over the Jets. He'll rejoin Buffalo to add depth along the defensive line after the team bid adieu to linebacker Jelani Jenkins on Tuesday.

