Coleman re-signed Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have been getting killed in the run game the last two contests, so they decided to add some size in the 6-foot-5, 341-pound Coleman while releasing smaller defensive lineman Jerel Worthy. Coleman won't be an IDP factor, but he could see some immediate time on early downs as the team attempts to start plugging some holes.

