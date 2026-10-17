Alford (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Alford was unable to play against the Rams on Monday due to an ankle injury. He was limited in all three Week 6 practices, and his official status for Sunday's game may not be known until about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Bills announce their list of inactive players. Damar Hamlin would see additional work at the slot corner position if Alford is not cleared to play.