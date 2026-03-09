Alford is in line to sign a three-year contract worth up to $21 million with the Bills, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports Monday.

Alford spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Falcons after signing with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Despite his lack of draft status, the Tusculum product turned into a steady starter for the Falcons and put together his strongest season in 2025, when he logged 67 tackles (55 solo), including 2.0 sacks, 13 pass defenses (three interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games. Assuming the deal is confirmed, Alford will likely serve as the Bills' slot corner, bolstering a secondary that includes young cornerbacks in Christian Benford, Dorian Strong (neck) and Maxwell Hairston (ankle), as well as safety Cole Bishop.