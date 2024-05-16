The Bills signed Delaney on Thursday, Nick Wojton of BillsWire.com reports.
With Jordan Poyer having been poached by Miami and Micah Hyde eyeing retirement, Buffalo is understandably scrambling to restock at safety ahead of next season. Delaney recorded 25 tackles (17 solo) and two interceptions with Tampa Bay last year.
