Bills' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Moved to IR

The Bills placed Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.

Flannigan-Fowles signed a one-year deal with the Bills in late May. The linebacker was a key depth piece for the Giants in 2025, participating in 10 regular-season games and logging 33 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one interception. The 29-year-old was a key depth addition to a new Bills linebacker room as the team shifts to a 3-4 defensive front. Unfortunately, Flanagan-Fowles' placement on injured reserve means his season is over unless he is given one of just two designations to return once the regular season commences.