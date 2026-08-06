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Bills' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Moved to IR

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Bills placed Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.

Flannigan-Fowles signed a one-year deal with the Bills in late May. The linebacker was a key depth piece for the Giants in 2025, participating in 10 regular-season games and logging 33 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one interception. The 29-year-old was a key depth addition to a new Bills linebacker room as the team shifts to a 3-4 defensive front. Unfortunately, Flanagan-Fowles' placement on injured reserve means his season is over unless he is given one of just two designations to return once the regular season commences.

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