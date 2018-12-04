Bills' Denzel Rice: Bumped up from practice squad
Rice has been elevated from the practice squad amid a series of moves Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Rice has floated around the league for a few years now, so the last month of the season will be an important audition if he's to find a more permanent home in the NFL, as his practice-squad eligibility is starting to come to a close.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...