Lacey was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Lacey gets his second promotion of the week after being added to practice squad just two days ago. The Bills are a mess at linebacker with two starters and a sub ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami, and while Lacey won't start in this one, there's a decent chance he sees the field as a depth linebacker in certain packages or as a special teams contributor. He's seen action with the Bills previously during Sean McDermott's tenure, so re-adjusting to the scheme won't be difficult.