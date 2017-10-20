Bills' Deon Lacey: Re-signs with Buffalo
Lacey signed a contract with the Bills on Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Bills cut Lacey just one day earlier to make room on the roster for waiver claim Tyrell Adams, but the team ended up reversing the transaction after Adams failed his physical. Lacey will thus stick around for the Bills as Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers approaches, but he'll be limited to nothing more than a special teams role if he's active for that contest.
