Lacey is considered likely to land on the Bills' final roster due to his importance on special teams, Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News reports.

Although he only logged three defensive snaps as a rookie last season, Lacy was still active for all 16 games due to his role as a core special teamer. He lined up for a team high 285 special teams snaps in 2017, roughly 65 percent, and looks likely to see a similar role this year. However, it remains to be seen if the reserve linebacker will get an opportunity on the defensive side of the ball.