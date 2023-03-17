Harty, who signed as a free agent with the Bills on Wednesday, says the toe injury that limited him to just four games in 2022 has fully healed. "I was cleared a while ago," Harty said after his signing. "I'm back to doing everything. I'm back to feeling like my normal self. So, I'm good to go."

The former Saint is set to serve as a depth receiver and return man for the Bills in 2023. Buffalo is fairly crowded on offense, but Harty likely received a boost in status Friday when the Bills cut Isaiah McKenzie, a player with a similar skill set.