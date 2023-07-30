Special teams coach Matthew Smiley mentioned Harty and Khalil Shakir this week as top options to replace Nyheim Hines (knee) as the team's primary return man this season, Patrick Warren of the Bills' official site reports. "Deonte had a lot of success in New Orleans on punt return, especially earlier in his career," Smiley said. "I think that it's always nice that somebody has NFL reps so his comfort level at that position is definitely a benefit."

Harty, a free-agent signee, returned both punts and kickoffs in his four-year tenure with the Saints. The Bills also don't have a clear-cut slot receiver and may use kind of a committee at that spot, another angle for Harty to secure a roster spot. Given how the Bills planned on using the versatile Hines before his season-ending knee injury stemming from a jet ski accident, it may now be difficult a jack-of-all-trades type like Harty, though it's worth noting the Bills did bring in Andy Isabella for return help since Smiley made those statements.