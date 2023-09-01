Harty has secured a spot on Buffalo's initial 53-man roster.

Harty will start the season as Buffalo's top option in the return game while also handling a depth role on offense. He could see increased opportunities early in the season until Justin Shorter (hamstring) returns from IR, leaving him a chance to compete with Khalil Shakir for No. 3 reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports that Harty and Shakir should both handle snaps out of the slot when Diggs doesn't line up there.