Harty secured two of his three targets for 15 yards and carried the ball two times for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Harty added 27 yards on punt returns in the contest. The veteran wideout played 13 offensive snaps Sunday, the fewest of any Bills wide receiver. In his limited opportunities, Harty was unable to have much of an impact on the game from a production standpoint. As a member of a crowded group of pass catchers in Buffalo, the 27-year-old remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Harty will look to be more involved on offense when the Bills host the Dolphins in Week 3.