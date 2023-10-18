Harty caught his only pass for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday night's 14-9 win over the Giants.

While Harty did get his first touchdown of the season and his first as a Bill, it's worth noting the depth wideout saw action on only 15 percent of the offensive snaps. Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Harty all share the depth receiving spots behind starters Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but all of the aforementioned threesome have just bit roles in the offense and aren't worth rostering unless an injury were to strike one of the top two. Harty has only one game with more than 15 receiving yards this season.