Harty recorded two catches for four yards on three targets in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

Though he's played less than a quarter of the Bills' snaps on offense in both of the first two games and ranked behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Trent Sherfield in playing time Week 2, Harty has been consistently involved when on the field. Playing a role similar to the one the undersized Isaiah McKenzie held for Buffalo in the past, the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harty has been targeted on seven of the 22 routes (31.8 percent) he's ran and has carried the ball once on the five non-passing downs he's played this season. Because of his size limitations, Harty's role might not be scaled up much from this level, though he would benefit if Diggs or Davis were to miss time at any point.