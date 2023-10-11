Harty secured both of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Harty operated as the Bills' No. 4 receiver Sunday, playing 15 of Buffalo's 60 offensive snaps. The majority of the veteran wideout's production came on a 43-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that helped to spark a scoring drive. With such limited usage on offense, Harty remains difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production barring an injury to Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis. Next up for the Bills is a matchup against the Giants in Week 6.