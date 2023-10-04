Harty secured both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Harty had a quiet day against the Dolphins on Sunday, playing just 15 of the Bills' 58 offensive snaps. The veteran wideout saw the fewest snaps of any Bills' receiver, playing behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir. Despite being in a high-powered offense, Harty's 21 percent snap share average is limiting his opportunities to be a consistent contributor in Buffalo. Buried on the depth chart, the 25-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar, barring injuries to Buffalo's receiver corps. Harty in the Bills are set to take on the Jaguars in Week 5.