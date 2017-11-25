Bills' Deonte Thompson: Could serve as No. 3 receiver
Thompson's teammate Kelvin Benjamin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, while Thompson (ankle) is likely to play after practicing on a limited basis all week.
Assuming Jordan Matthews (knee) suits up, that would push Thompson to the No. 3 role, with rookie Zay Jones serving as the No. 2. There's not much face value in that three spot given the Bills' passing struggles all season, but Thompson could pop off a big gain or two, especially if the Bills end up playing from behind again. He'd likely serve as a starter if Matthews suffered a setback between now and kickoff.
More News
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Questionable for Chiefs•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Leads team in targets•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Minor factor in offense•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Team-high reception, yardage totals•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Falls back to earth•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...