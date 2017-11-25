Thompson's teammate Kelvin Benjamin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, while Thompson (ankle) is likely to play after practicing on a limited basis all week.

Assuming Jordan Matthews (knee) suits up, that would push Thompson to the No. 3 role, with rookie Zay Jones serving as the No. 2. There's not much face value in that three spot given the Bills' passing struggles all season, but Thompson could pop off a big gain or two, especially if the Bills end up playing from behind again. He'd likely serve as a starter if Matthews suffered a setback between now and kickoff.