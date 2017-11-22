Thompson (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Thompson was injured in the second half of Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers, finishing with three catches for 36 yards on a team-high eight targets. Assuming the ankle injury isn't serious, he could take on an expanded role Sunday in Kansas City, as Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was unable to practice Wednesday.

