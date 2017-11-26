Thompson (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Thompson is listed as questionable after the ankle injury limited him in practice this week, but it doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up. Look for Thompson to serve as the Bills' No. 3 wideout in Week 12 with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) sidelined, though that role seems unlikely to afford Thompson much volume in the passing game.