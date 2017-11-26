Bills' Deonte Thompson: Expected to play Sunday
Thompson (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Thompson is listed as questionable after the ankle injury limited him in practice this week, but it doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up. Look for Thompson to serve as the Bills' No. 3 wideout in Week 12 with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) sidelined, though that role seems unlikely to afford Thompson much volume in the passing game.
More News
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Could serve as No. 3 receiver•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Questionable for Chiefs•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Leads team in targets•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Minor factor in offense•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Team-high reception, yardage totals•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....