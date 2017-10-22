Bills' Deonte Thompson: Eye-popping debut
Thompson, signed by the Bills on Tuesday, caught all four of his targets for 107 yards in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Apparently, the Bills liked what they saw in Thompson and were more than happy to take him on after he was waived by the Bears on Oct. 11, a move that certainly paid off and was a key component to a big come-from-behind win. Aside from Sunday against a weak Tampa Bay defense, the Bills have a lousy pass offense and games like these won't come around very often for Thompson, even though the Bills might sprinkle him into the offense given he's got a speed threat to his game, something they've been looking for. Just don't expect much more than a few big plays, as Thompson has never caught more than 22 balls in a season.
