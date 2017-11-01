Thompson caught his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 34-14 win over Oakland.

Thompson followed up his 107-yard debut with just a single catch on Sunday. Thompson, who started his season with the Bears, has had his highs and lows with just under 70 percent of his yardage coming in two games against Tampa Bay. The big-play threat might not get many opportunities to flash his game-breaking speed. He just barely edged Andre Holmes for third among Bills receivers in offensive snaps, 23 to 21, on Sunday and now newly acquired Kelvin Benjamin sits atop the totem pole.