Bills' Deonte Thompson: Game-time decision
Thompson, who suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice, will be a game-time decision for Sunday's finale in Miami, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
If Thompson is able to practice on a limited basis Friday that may put him on the better side of questionable. He did catch four balls for 91 yards in last week's loss to New England and could be somewhat active in the game plan given Kelvin Benjamin's continued pain in his knee and Zay Jones falling off the map lately. However, the Bills play at 4:25 ET in the last wave of games, so counting on an unhealthy, lower-tier fantasy receiver could prove too risky for some.
