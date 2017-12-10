Bills' Deonte Thompson: Hauls in 34-yard catch in win
Thompson brought in his only target for 34 yards in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts.
Thompson logged the longest reception of the game for either team, although it was his only catch of the afternoon. The veteran is projected to have a larger role for the final three games of the season with Jordan Matthews (knee) now on injured reserve and Kelvin Benjamin also having exited Sunday's game early with yet another knee injury.
More News
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Heavy targets, low production•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Poor output Week 12•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Listed as active•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Could serve as No. 3 receiver•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Questionable for Chiefs•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...