Thompson brought in his only target for 34 yards in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts.

Thompson logged the longest reception of the game for either team, although it was his only catch of the afternoon. The veteran is projected to have a larger role for the final three games of the season with Jordan Matthews (knee) now on injured reserve and Kelvin Benjamin also having exited Sunday's game early with yet another knee injury.

