Bills' Deonte Thompson: Heavy targets, low production
Thompson was targeted a team-high eight times during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but only hauled in two catches for 21 yards.
Thompson payed 82 percent of the offensive snaps, as the frequent three-wideout sets the Bills used allowed for Zay Jones, Thompson and Jordan Matthews to all get 76 percent or more action. Thompson's high level of offensive activity will drop when Kelvin Benjamin returns, however, and with just four receptions over the last four games he's not worthy of ownership at this time.
