Bills' Deonte Thompson: Hurts shoulder Thursday
Thompson suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Sean McDermott noted afterward that Thompson is "still being evaluated," which suggests that the wideout could possibly be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Thompson is limited or out this weekend, Zay Jones would presumably be in line for added opportunities in Week 17.
