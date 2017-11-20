Bills' Deonte Thompson: Leads team in targets
Thompson caught three passes for 36 yards on a team-high eight targets in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.
With Jordan Matthews (knee) inactive and Kelvin Benjamin (knee) injured on the opening drive, the Bills relied on Thompson, Zay Jones, Brandon Tate and Andre Holmes. Thompson actually played the fewest snaps of that quarter, and yet still ended up with the team lead for targets. He'll have a part-time role even when everyone's healthy, but there's potential for more in Week 12 against the Chiefs if Matthews and Benjamin aren't able to play. Further complicating matters, Thompson may have suffered an injury late in Sunday's blowout loss, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.
