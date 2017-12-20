Bills' Deonte Thompson: Limited at practice Wednesday
Thompson (back) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We'll track Thompson's status leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots, but given that he's logged consecutive one-catch efforts, he's not a high percentage fantasy play in Week 16, in any case.
