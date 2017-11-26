Thompson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) inactive Sunday, Thompson figures to move up to third in the pecking order at wideout behind Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones. While that's an assignment that doesn't carry much bankable upside -- considering the Bills' season-long passing struggles -- it's possible that Thompson could break off a big play or two Sunday, particularly if Buffalo falls behind in the contest.