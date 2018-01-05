Thompson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

Thompson should be good to go Sunday, barring any unexpected setbacks, but the Bills inconsistent passing attack faces a tough challenge against Jacksonville's rugged defense, so the wideout profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option this weekend.

