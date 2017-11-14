Thompson continues to see work with the starting offense, even with the addition of Kelvin Benjamin. The veteran saw 39 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints while catching just one of four targets for 10 yards.

It'll be interesting to see how Thompson is used once rookie Zay Jones gets healthy and comes back to the fold. For now, the current Bills wideout pecking order seems to be Benjamin and Jordan Matthews as the top two, followed by Thompson followed by Andre Holmes. In a run-based offense, that makes Thompson hard to roster even though he's had two big games out of four with the Bills, but he's essentially a dart at best, especially with Benjamin acquired via trade and tight end Charles Clay healthy again.