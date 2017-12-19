Thompson was targeted four times during Sunday's win over Miami, hauling in just one pass for 16 yards.

Thompson was on the field for 70 percent of the offensive plays, tied with Zay Jones for most on the team as No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin continues to have his workload monitored due to a knee injury. While Thompson's done a nice job moving himself up the Bills' depth chart after being let go by the Bears, and is just the type of player that sneaks in a touchdown against the Patriots (this week's opponent, who tend to focus on a team's stars) in a lopsided loss, Thompson can't be relied upon unless you're throwing a wild, wild dart this late in the season.