Bills' Deonte Thompson: More journeyman journeys?
Thompson, who played eight games for the Cowboys this season before spending five more with the Bills (he missed the finale with a toe injury), will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Thompson, while still speedy, is primarily a depth receiver at this stage of his career and caught only 17 balls for 161 yards and no touchdowns last season. The Bills like him enough that they've had him for three different stints, but he'll be 30 next month and may be phased out as the team continues to rework the position group. At best, he'll end up as a No. 4-5-6 receiver in 2019.
