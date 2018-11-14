The Bills have signed Thompson.

This will be Thompson's third stint with the Bills. He re-joins the team after being released by the Cowboys following eight games this season, in which he hauled in 14 of his 20 targets for 124 yards. Thompson adds depth to a Buffalo wideout corps that has struggled most of the season, but did show some life in Week 10's 41-10 win over the Jets. As the season progresses, Thompson's fantasy upside hinges on his ability to develop chemistry with QB Josh Allen, but until a connection on that front develops, the speedy wideout is off the fantasy radar.

