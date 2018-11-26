Bills' Deonte Thompson: No immediate impact
Thompson was targeted three times in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but didn't catch a pass and only saw 16 snaps on offense.
The Bills snapped up old friend Thompson after he was dropped by the Cowboys during Buffalo's bye week, but it looks like for now the team wants to get a look at younger, faster receivers in Isaiah McKenzie and Robert Foster, both of whom saw more time on the field than Thompson and had a far bigger impact in the game's outcome. Even with Kelvin Benjamin's role shrinking by the week, Thompson looks like the No. 5 or No. 6 option among wideouts at present, with a chance to try and stick with the team over the offseason.
