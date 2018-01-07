Bills' Deonte Thompson: Pair of grabs in playoff defeat
Thompson (shoulder) brought in two of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars.
Thompson's yardage total -- albeit very modest -- served as the second-highest on the team during an afternoon where both passing games were largely stuck in neutral for the majority of four quarters. The veteran wideout was also the target on Nathan Peterman's season-ending interception. A pickup ahead of Week 6 following his release by the Bears, the 28-year-old was afforded the most extensive playing time of his career and responded with personal bests in receptions (27), targets (51), and receiving yards (430) across 11 games in a Bills uniform. With the team's depth at the position relatively thin, Thompson could conceivably make a 2018 return to Buffalo.
