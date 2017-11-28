Thompson caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Thompson actually saw more offensive snaps (56) than the normal starting wideout, Jordan Matthews (42), but didn't do much with them. As the No. 3 receiver who will end up being the No. 4 when Kelvin Benjamin returns, there's not enough consistency to be had, especially when you consider the Bills have a lousy passing offense, one that's completed just 86 passes to wide receivers all season.